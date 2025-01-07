DGEN 価格(DGEN)
DGEN（DGEN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00158321 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DGEN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DGEN 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 32.56 USD
です- DGEN 1日内の価格変動率は -2.98%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DGEN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DGEN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DGEN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における DGEN から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000457820 です。
過去60日間における DGEN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000381537 です。
過去90日間における DGEN から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.98%
|30日
|$ +0.0000457820
|+2.89%
|60日
|$ -0.0000381537
|-2.40%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
DGEN の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-2.98%
+8.78%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
## What Is DGEN? DGEN is an ERC-20 governance and utility token launched by the Degen DAO. DGEN is used to exert control over the Degen DAO and the assets it holds, including the Degen DAO treasury (which can be used to incentivize community builders and bring awareness to the community). DGEN is also incorporated in the Knight of Degen, Inc.’s (a.k.a., “KOD”) decentralized sports and entertainment community and powers tournaments, fantasy games, and other contests on the KOD platform via the KOD mobile and web apps. ## What is the Degen DAO? The Degen DAO is a decentralized ecosystem of web3 sports and competitive entertainment products built for a global community of fans. ## Mission Statement The Degen DAO is building a community-led Sports and Entertainment ecosystem where fans come to celebrate sports, action, and competition with friends and fans around the world. All of the applications and products developed for the Degen DAO ecosystem are connected in their mission of innovating on-chain for communal sports fandom and in-game action, creating new experiences and opportunities, elevating the sports they love. ## Community The launch of the Degen DAO establishes a framework by which the community adjacent to the Knights of Degen, Inc.’s platform can build alongside the core contributors and receive rewards in DGEN for developing key parts of the ecosystem (e.g., guilds and sub-DAOs, bounties, quests). ## Knights of Degen Inc. Knights of Degen Inc. is a web3 sports entertainment and gaming company, dedicated to building innovative games and intellectual property that leverage blockchain technology to unlock innovative experiences that align with the core mission of the Knights of Degen ecosystem and the Degen DAO. ## Where Can I Learn More About DGEN? Whitepaper: https://medium.com/knights-of-degen/knights-of-degen-whitepaper-7f00b405672a Purple Paper: https://knightsofdegen.gitbook.io/the-purple-paper/introduction/the-knights-of-degen
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 DGEN を AUD に
A$0.002533136
|1 DGEN を GBP に
￡0.0012507359
|1 DGEN を EUR に
€0.0015198816
|1 DGEN を USD に
$0.00158321
|1 DGEN を MYR に
RM0.0071402771
|1 DGEN を TRY に
₺0.055887313
|1 DGEN を JPY に
¥0.249355575
|1 DGEN を RUB に
₽0.170195075
|1 DGEN を INR に
₹0.1357444254
|1 DGEN を IDR に
Rp25.5356415863
|1 DGEN を PHP に
₱0.09182618
|1 DGEN を EGP に
￡E.0.0801737544
|1 DGEN を BRL に
R$0.0096734131
|1 DGEN を CAD に
C$0.0022639903
|1 DGEN を BDT に
৳0.1925341681
|1 DGEN を NGN に
₦2.4469935439
|1 DGEN を UAH に
₴0.0669539509
|1 DGEN を VES に
Bs0.08232692
|1 DGEN を PKR に
Rs0.4414939406
|1 DGEN を KZT に
₸0.837676411
|1 DGEN を THB に
฿0.0547948981
|1 DGEN を TWD に
NT$0.0518817917
|1 DGEN を CHF に
Fr0.001424889
|1 DGEN を HKD に
HK$0.0123015417
|1 DGEN を MAD に
.د.م0.0158321