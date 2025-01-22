Devikins 価格(DVK)
Devikins（DVK）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DVK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Devikins 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 757.71 USD
です- Devikins 1日内の価格変動率は -12.66%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DVK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DVK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Devikins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Devikins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Devikins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Devikins から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-12.66%
|30日
|$ 0
|-19.04%
|60日
|$ 0
|+47.10%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Devikins の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.86%
-12.66%
-39.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Devikins is a Play-To-Earn RPG mixed with character breeding game for iOS and Android, and fueled by crypto tokens and NFT characters. Devikins has an ever-expanding world with a player-first mentality. Each playable character in Devikins is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), which means that each player is the sole owner of a wholly unique playable character in both the Devikins universe and real world. In addition, players can keep their collection of characters fresh and aim for the strongest, most competitive character possible via the breeding system. Devicoin (DVK) is the utility token used as the main currency of Devikins, although these tokens aren’t ordinary game currency with no real-world value. DVK is a cryptocurrency that may be exchanged with other cryptocurrencies in the real world and eventually be exchanged using fiat currency. A playable character is not only unique in their ownership. Due to the semi-infinite nature of the character creation algorithm and breeding gameplay, each character will have their own unique visual and combat attributes. Because of this, no character will look exactly like another. Players can experiment and renew their pool of unique characters by breeding the ones they own. Further, players are able to purchase characters from the marketplace, and even make DVK by putting their own characters up for sale.
