AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation.
ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise.
To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications.
Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
DEVAI (0XDEV) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
DEVAI (0XDEV) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される 0XDEV トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
0XDEV トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
0XDEV のトケノミクスを理解したところで、0XDEV トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。