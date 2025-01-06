DEVAI 価格(0XDEV)
DEVAI（0XDEV）の本日のライブ価格は 0.106546 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 89.00K USD です。0XDEV から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DEVAI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.22K USD
です- DEVAI 1日内の価格変動率は +6.69%
です- 循環供給量は 836.31K USD です
MEXCで 0XDEV から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な 0XDEV 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DEVAI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00668513 です。
過去30日間における DEVAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0413448982 です。
過去60日間における DEVAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0489621275 です。
過去90日間における DEVAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2826413804406355 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00668513
|+6.69%
|30日
|$ -0.0413448982
|-38.80%
|60日
|$ -0.0489621275
|-45.95%
|90日
|$ -0.2826413804406355
|-72.62%
DEVAI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.39%
+6.69%
-11.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
AI-Powered Solidity Contract Generation This project presents an innovative solution to the common problem of Solidity contract generation. ABOUT US Shaping The Future With AI In today’s digital age, blockchain technology has emerged as a powerful tool for creating secure and transparent decentralized applications. However, developing smart contracts using Solidity, the most widely used programming language for Ethereum blockchain, can be a complex and time-consuming process, requiring specialized knowledge and expertise. To address this challenge, we have developed an AI bot that writes Solidity contracts, providing a fast, reliable, and cost-effective solution for companies looking to develop blockchain-based applications. Our bot uses advanced machine learning algorithms to generate Solidity code automatically, simplifying the process and reducing the risk of errors. In this way, we aim to democratize access to blockchain technology, enabling companies of all sizes to leverage its benefits and create innovative applications. Holders Benefit Revenue sharing program Holding above 1%+ of total supply in $0xDev token automatically enrolls you to the revenue sharing program, the revenue share program is a weekly pay out to the top holders based on the fees accumulated from deployments. The more deployments through the bot equates to a higher revenue share claim. 02 First to know Holding above 0.5%+ will give you early access to deployments channel where you can receive a notification any time a contract is deployed by DEVAI BOT. The notifications are divided in 3 different phases: a. New deployment b. LP locked/burnt c. Trading enabled (Holding 0.5%+ of total supply means you are eligible for revenue share from the fees accumulated via payment in $0xDEV)
