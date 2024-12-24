Derby Stars RUN 価格(DSRUN)
Derby Stars RUN（DSRUN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0156634 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.01M USD です。DSRUN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Derby Stars RUN 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 31.79K USD
です- Derby Stars RUN 1日内の価格変動率は -4.77%
です- 循環供給量は 192.07M USD です
MEXCで DSRUN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DSRUN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Derby Stars RUN から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00078499172685199 です。
過去30日間における Derby Stars RUN から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011146811 です。
過去60日間における Derby Stars RUN から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0103428625 です。
過去90日間における Derby Stars RUN から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.003486127018078495 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00078499172685199
|-4.77%
|30日
|$ +0.0011146811
|+7.12%
|60日
|$ +0.0103428625
|+66.03%
|90日
|$ +0.003486127018078495
|+28.63%
Derby Stars RUN の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.41%
-4.77%
-21.33%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Derby Stars game is all about raising and racing horses. The goal of the game is to breed, grow, train, and trade your horse NFTs, as well as compete in PVE and PVP races, in order to earn tokens as rewards. What makes your project unique? Because of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Horse racing game genre is a booming field in the world. But unfortunately, I could not find any dominant or entertaining horse racing games in Web 3 yet. We have experience developing the successful mobile horse racing game known as Derby Days 10 years ago. Now all the members are reunited in order to prove that we can make a great Web 3 horse racing game once again. History of your project. Core team came from big game companies like EA, Nexon, NC, Com2us, Jam City, etc. The team size is around 30 people. 90% are for Game Development and 10% who know Web3 very well are for Business. We together developed Derby days 10 years ago and now we together are developing the derby stars again. What’s next for your project? The game is scheduled to be released on August 7th. After releasing Derby Stars, we would focus on marketing for user acquisition and update for Rental system and new content. What can your token be used for? RUN tokens have a fixed max supply (500M) and act as a fuel for Derby Stars ecosystem.
