DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) トケノミクス
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) 情報
DePhyneAI is a decentralized physical AI infrastructure enabling autonomous devices such as drones, robots, and edge sensors to perform intelligent tasks while earning rewards in the native token, $DPHY. The network is permissionless, community-owned, and designed to bring scalable, secure AI computation to the edge of the real world.
- Introduction Artificial Intelligence has historically been confined to centralized cloud platforms. However, as physical devices grow more capable, the future lies in enabling intelligence directly on the edge - embedded in the real world. DePhyneAI empowers a decentralized network of autonomous agents to train, infer, and collaborate - creating a self-sustaining AI ecosystem governed by a native token economy.
What is DePhyneAI? DePhyneAI is an open, decentralized network where physical devices act as nodes. Each device contributes compute, data, or services and is rewarded in $DPHY tokens. The network supports:
Federated learning and on-device AI inference Secure blockchain-based coordination Real-time decision-making in physical environments Use Cases DePhyneAI supports diverse real-world applications:
Logistics: AI-enabled autonomous drone deliveries Agriculture: Monitoring soil, crop health, irrigation using robotic systems Smart Cities: Surveillance, traffic analysis, energy optimization Disaster Response: Real-time aerial monitoring and situational AI Why $DPHY Matters The $DPHY token is the lifeblood of the DePhyneAI network. It serves multiple purposes:
Rewards: Earned by node operators who run AI tasks Access: Used to access AI models, data feeds, and services Governance: Voting and proposal mechanisms Staking: Ensures quality and uptime guarantees
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DPHYAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DPHYAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DPHYAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DPHYAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
