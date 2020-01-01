Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) 情報

DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”.

Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action.

The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon.

We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP.

To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed.

By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://app.doginhood.io/
Whitepaper：
https://doginhood.gitbook.io/dogin-hood

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 43.97K
$ 43.97K$ 43.97K
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 43.97K
$ 43.97K$ 43.97K
史上最高値：
$ 0.00426472
$ 0.00426472$ 0.00426472
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DOGIN トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

DOGIN トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

DOGIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DOGIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

DOGIN 価格予測

DOGIN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DOGIN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。