Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス
Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) 情報
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”.
Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action.
The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon.
We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP.
To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed.
By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DOGIN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DOGIN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DOGIN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DOGIN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。