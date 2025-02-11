Department of Government Inefficiency 価格(DOGIN)
Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 194.28K USD です。DOGIN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Department of Government Inefficiency 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.07K USD
です- Department of Government Inefficiency 1日内の価格変動率は -3.01%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで DOGIN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DOGIN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Department of Government Inefficiency から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Department of Government Inefficiency から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Department of Government Inefficiency から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Department of Government Inefficiency から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.01%
|30日
|$ 0
|-58.02%
|60日
|$ 0
|-80.56%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Department of Government Inefficiency の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.00%
-3.01%
-9.36%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”. Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action. The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon. We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP. To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed. By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
