Dentacoin 価格(DCN)
Dentacoin（DCN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.79M USD です。DCN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dentacoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 359.53 USD
です- Dentacoin 1日内の価格変動率は +108.94%
です- 循環供給量は 710.84B USD です
MEXCで DCN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DCN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dentacoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Dentacoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Dentacoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Dentacoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+108.94%
|30日
|$ 0
|+436.57%
|60日
|$ 0
|+601.83%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Dentacoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.11%
+108.94%
+46.42%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Dentacoin is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform regulated by smart contracts. The platform supports the dental community by building and creating solutions devoted to improving the quality of dental care worldwide. The blockchain gives Dentacoin the power to change the world for the better. Dentacoin develops the dental industry as well as creates market intelligence through a cryptocurrency reward system that inspires participation throughout the community. Dentacoin is the first cryptocurrency that uses a decentralized review platform and transparently rewards patients and dentists who make contributions that benefit the community. The Dentacoin Foundation team strongly believes in building a future healthcare industry that will fall into the hands of the people, resulting in the disruption of the existing industries and the creation of new industries in the short and long term. Dentacoin strives to create a dental industry community by rewarding people -who provide valuable contributions- with crypto currency. Through this reward system, the foundation will see a rise in a currency that will be able to reach a broad market, including a vast number of people who have yet to participate in any cryptocurrency economy. According to Harvard Business Review: “To protect the blockchain vision from political pressure and regulatory interference, blockchain networks rely on a decentralized infrastructure that can't be controlled by any one person or group." The integration of blockchain and dentistry is an extraordinary concept; one that requires the creation of a community in which transparency and shared responsibility can take place. Looking forward, Dentacoin expects the platform to drastically improve dental health and hygiene habits, thus improving the quality of life for individuals resulting in improved overall health and increased longevity.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 DCN を AUD に
A$--
|1 DCN を GBP に
￡--
|1 DCN を EUR に
€--
|1 DCN を USD に
$--
|1 DCN を MYR に
RM--
|1 DCN を TRY に
₺--
|1 DCN を JPY に
¥--
|1 DCN を RUB に
₽--
|1 DCN を INR に
₹--
|1 DCN を IDR に
Rp--
|1 DCN を PHP に
₱--
|1 DCN を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 DCN を BRL に
R$--
|1 DCN を CAD に
C$--
|1 DCN を BDT に
৳--
|1 DCN を NGN に
₦--
|1 DCN を UAH に
₴--
|1 DCN を VES に
Bs--
|1 DCN を PKR に
Rs--
|1 DCN を KZT に
₸--
|1 DCN を THB に
฿--
|1 DCN を TWD に
NT$--
|1 DCN を CHF に
Fr--
|1 DCN を HKD に
HK$--
|1 DCN を MAD に
.د.م--