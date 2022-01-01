Defi For You (DFY) トケノミクス
Defi For You (DFY) 情報
"DeFi For You is a crypto pawnbroking platform that facilitates lending by securing crypto and NFT collateral packages in smart contracts which are released when the loan is repaid or a liquidation threshold is met.
The project is positioning itself as the leading pawnbroking platform in the crypto and NFT world.
We have also developed a system for 'Evaluators' - most of whom are licensed pawnbrokers - to connect with borrowers in DeFi and offer them crypto loans against digital or physical assets. These pawnbrokers are uniquely positioned in that they have a licensed and secure premises to store hard assets. They store the asset, issue an NFT representing it to the borrower, and then burn the NFT when the asset is reclaimed. Our dev team took inspiration from the UI of Booking.com to design the layout of featured crypto pawnshops on the platform. They also designed an on-chain reputation system for lenders and borrowers, which denotes how many transactions they have had and their record of integrity when using the platform.
We have developed an NFT marketplace with a special NFT Pawn Market integrated into it. This allows people to list NFTs for sale, auction, or pawn. It also means buyers can get great deals on NFTs that have been repossessed by lenders, who are now looking to cash in on the digital asset they have gained.
DeFi For You will be launching lending pools in Q1 2022 to increase the value of its DeFi platform. This will allow users to quickly lend and borrow from pools with interest rates determined algorithmically.
DeFi For You was founded by Adam Christopher Chaplin, who was a co-founder of Travala.com (AVA). The project is in the process of inking partnerships with major pawnbroking companies and banks to expand its reach and bring the world of pawnbroking into the crypto space.
DeFi For You is built on Binance Smart Chain and the native DFY token is a BE20 - BEP2 bridge. It is used for fees on the platform, as well as loan currency, repayment currency, and collateral for loans."
Defi For You (DFY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Defi For You (DFY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Defi For You (DFY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Defi For You (DFY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DFY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DFY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DFY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DFY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
DFY 価格予測
DFY の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の DFY 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。