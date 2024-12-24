decapitaltoken 価格(DCT)
decapitaltoken（DCT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.163147 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 710.55K USD です。DCT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な decapitaltoken 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 12.76K USD
です- decapitaltoken 1日内の価格変動率は -3.77%
です- 循環供給量は 4.35M USD です
MEXCで DCT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DCT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の decapitaltoken から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0064038038480987 です。
過去30日間における decapitaltoken から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0981146969 です。
過去60日間における decapitaltoken から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における decapitaltoken から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0064038038480987
|-3.77%
|30日
|$ -0.0981146969
|-60.13%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
decapitaltoken の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.78%
-3.77%
-15.60%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
