Dawn 価格(DAWN)
--
-4.41%
-15.60%
-15.60%
Dawn (DAWN) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00000638 です。過去24時間、DAWN は最低 $ 0.00000636 から最高 $ 0.0000068 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。DAWN の史上最高値は $ 0.00025394 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00000635 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、DAWN は過去1時間で --、過去24時間で -4.41% 、過去7日間で -15.60% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Dawn の現在の時価総額は $ 6.19K、24時間取引高は -- です。DAWN の循環供給量は 970.77M、総供給量は 999639292.894606 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 6.37K です。
本日の Dawn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Dawn から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000045648 です。
過去60日間における Dawn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Dawn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.41%
|30日
|$ -0.0000045648
|-71.54%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Dawn is the first data-driven launchpad on Solana, built to transform the way meme coins and trend-based tokens are discovered, created, and deployed. Instead of being “just another launchpad,” Dawn is a real-time monitoring and intelligence platform that tracks thousands of data sources across the internet to identify emerging signals before they go viral.
At its core, Dawn is about solving one of the biggest challenges in the meme coin and trend-token space: narrative discovery. Most traders and creators are forced to react late, chasing memes that have already peaked. Dawn flips this dynamic by continuously scanning global news outlets, social media, viral publishers, and even niche signals like international zoos and video platforms to detect early signs of momentum. These signals are displayed in a Trello-style workspace, where users can prioritize, organize, and act on what matters most to them.
When a user spots a trend they want to act on, they can click Tokenize. Dawn’s built-in AI engine instantly generates a token name, ticker, and description — reducing the creative and technical friction of launch to just a few clicks. If a logo is required, Dawn provides a link to a relevant image from the source of the trend. From there, users can connect their Solana wallet and deploy directly to Pump.fun (with Meteora integration coming soon).
Once deployed, tokens are tracked in real time. Users can manage their own launches within their workspace and also access the Live Feed, which streams all Dawn-created tokens as they go live across the ecosystem. This makes Dawn not only a tool for creators, but also for traders who want to catch new opportunities faster.
The project is powered by $DAWN, the native Solana token that will fuel the platform. $DAWN is designed to scale the ecosystem, unlock advanced features, and reward early adopters. By aligning the growth of the platform with its community, Dawn ensures that the success of the ecosystem directly benefits its users.
In short, Dawn is about turning moments into markets. By combining real-time data, AI-powered token creation, and seamless Solana deployment, Dawn is building the infrastructure layer that makes meme markets smarter, faster, and more accessible.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。