Dawg World 価格(DAWG)
Dawg World（DAWG）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.67K USD です。DAWG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dawg World 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Dawg World 1日内の価格変動率は +4.88%
です- 循環供給量は 997.46M USD です
MEXCで DAWG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DAWG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dawg World から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Dawg World から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Dawg World から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Dawg World から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.88%
|30日
|$ 0
|-30.34%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Dawg World の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.22%
+4.88%
+1.88%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
