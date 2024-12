Dark Magic ( DMAGIC ) とは何か

Dark Magic is a utility token with a 1.5% transaction fee and price floor mechanics via its unique, locked liquidity pool wrapper token: Drax.. As products and partnerships are made where Dark Magic has functionality in its own and other ecosystems, the volume and transfers of Dark Magic increases. This increase also uplifts the amount of transaction fees that go towards yield farming rewards, future development, and burning where tokens are removed from supply forever. As more tokens are locked into the liquidity pool and tokens are burned, the price floor of Dark Magic increases over time, creating an exponential growth curve. As liquidity is locked, any paired tokens to Dark Magic beneath the price floor can be accessed via a call function and "swept out" to use for the benefit of the project such as creating additional yield farms and rewards for other products and actions.

Dark Magic(DMAGIC)素材 公式ウェブサイト