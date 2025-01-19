Dao Space 価格(DAOP)
Dao Space（DAOP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00497039 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。DAOP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Dao Space 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 44.73 USD
です- Dao Space 1日内の価格変動率は -1.37%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで DAOP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な DAOP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Dao Space から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Dao Space から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003059816 です。
過去60日間における Dao Space から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003266023 です。
過去90日間における Dao Space から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000277394126706888 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.37%
|30日
|$ +0.0003059816
|+6.16%
|60日
|$ +0.0003266023
|+6.57%
|90日
|$ +0.000277394126706888
|+5.91%
Dao Space の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.79%
-1.37%
-0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Dao Space is a blockchain incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of blockchain. The Dao Space platform helps streamline the launch process for new and existing teams looking to make an impact in the crypto scene while providing private and secure opportunities for its community. What makes your project unique? Dao Space offers a low risk alternative for traditional retail investors but limiting the allocation amount, meaning projects also gain a larger loyal following but distributing tokens across a wide audience. Dao Space is built to serve retail investors looking to grow their capital but cannot afford to risk large portions of their money. History of your project. The Daospace project was first conceived when it published the whitepaper in December 2022. The more technical details of how the Launchpad system will work were published in January 2023. A whitelist pre-sale was held in February 2023, and Launchpad went live in March 2023. What’s next for your project? As of now, free NFT minting application has been activated on our website in return for @DAOP token collateral. Next, the Launchpad Platform will be added to run IDOs through the website. Dao Space is considered a complete solution, especially in crowdfunding, community building, and blockchain marketing. It has all the resources and technology one would expect. What can your token be used for? Featuring a launchpad with a tiered allocation mechanism, Dao Space enables $DAOP holders to reedem their tokens and earn while gaining access to quality, procured blockchain through private sales and initial offerings. Investors can trade $DAOP tokens for free with NFT, thus gaining the right to higher purchases from IDOs.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 DAOP を AUD に
A$0.0080023279
|1 DAOP を GBP に
￡0.0040757198
|1 DAOP を EUR に
€0.0048212783
|1 DAOP を USD に
$0.00497039
|1 DAOP を MYR に
RM0.022366755
|1 DAOP を TRY に
₺0.1761009177
|1 DAOP を JPY に
¥0.7767228453
|1 DAOP を RUB に
₽0.5092661594
|1 DAOP を INR に
₹0.4303363662
|1 DAOP を IDR に
Rp81.4817902416
|1 DAOP を PHP に
₱0.2910163345
|1 DAOP を EGP に
￡E.0.2496129858
|1 DAOP を BRL に
R$0.030319379
|1 DAOP を CAD に
C$0.0071573616
|1 DAOP を BDT に
৳0.603902385
|1 DAOP を NGN に
₦7.7420285757
|1 DAOP を UAH に
₴0.2093031229
|1 DAOP を VES に
Bs0.26840106
|1 DAOP を PKR に
Rs1.3856453242
|1 DAOP を KZT に
₸2.6381836042
|1 DAOP を THB に
฿0.1709317121
|1 DAOP を TWD に
NT$0.1634761271
|1 DAOP を CHF に
Fr0.0045230549
|1 DAOP を HKD に
HK$0.0386696342
|1 DAOP を MAD に
.د.م0.0499027156