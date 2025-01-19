DAO Invest 価格(VEST)
DAO Invest（VEST）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00346582 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VEST から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な DAO Invest 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.53K USD
です- DAO Invest 1日内の価格変動率は +0.95%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VEST から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VEST 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の DAO Invest から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における DAO Invest から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000066924 です。
過去60日間における DAO Invest から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002403518 です。
過去90日間における DAO Invest から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000696989972389913 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.95%
|30日
|$ +0.0000066924
|+0.19%
|60日
|$ +0.0002403518
|+6.93%
|90日
|$ +0.000696989972389913
|+25.17%
DAO Invest の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.95%
+1.51%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
DAO Investis a Decentralized Crypto Portfolios Management Ecosystem, trusted by thousands of members to create community wealth. DAO Invest provides a collaborative approach to manage the LPs for VEST tokens and increase the value of the governance token by utilizing collective wisdom. DAO Invest is a part of inSure DeFi Ecosystem that creates a community-controlled crypto portfolio that allows staking by contributing to the community-voted liquidity pools. VEST token is a native utility token of DAO Invest Ecosystem which enables rights to vote on the future roadmap items and potential partnerships or support of other projects. Additional information about crypto mutual fund can be found on the inSure DeFi's Whitepaper: https://insuretoken.net/files/inSureWhitepaper.pdf DAO Invest is a long-term project that has the ability to pivot based on the decision of the community. All the transactions and community LP holdings are verifiable on Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon chains. DAO Vest is a community-based project, where the Liquidity Pools of VEST token with other tokens are managed by collective wisdom. All the changes to the roadmap are done by community voting. Any $VEST holder automatically becomes a community member and can start contributing by sharing their knowledge. DAO Invest is a decentralized experiment project based solely on the efforts of community members. The goal is to use collective wisdom and voting on the roadmap items to increase the value of utility and governance token $VEST.
