Cybria 価格(CYBA)
Cybria（CYBA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00165222 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.33M USD です。CYBA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cybria 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 59.37K USD
です- Cybria 1日内の価格変動率は -1.76%
です- 循環供給量は 805.12M USD です
MEXCで CYBA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CYBA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cybria から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cybria から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002258583 です。
過去60日間における Cybria から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0008781620 です。
過去90日間における Cybria から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002579872184912707 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.76%
|30日
|$ +0.0002258583
|+13.67%
|60日
|$ +0.0008781620
|+53.15%
|90日
|$ +0.0002579872184912707
|+18.50%
Cybria の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.73%
-1.76%
-25.96%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network. What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management. History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come. What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live: - Cybria Swap - Cybria Staking - Cybria Testnet We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership. What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation. Token : - Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions. - Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions. - Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions. - Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。
