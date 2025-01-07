CUBISWAP 価格(CUBI)
CUBISWAP（CUBI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CUBI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な CUBISWAP 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 50.93 USD
です- CUBISWAP 1日内の価格変動率は +2.56%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CUBI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CUBI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の CUBISWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における CUBISWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における CUBISWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における CUBISWAP から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.56%
|30日
|$ 0
|-93.54%
|60日
|$ 0
|-92.70%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
CUBISWAP の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.14%
+2.56%
+24.40%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
CUBISwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Our community and partners can tap into the next generation of financial innovation through our decentralized exchange, utility token staking, premium launchpad, lending network, and NFT projects in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Getting started on the CUBISwap platform only requires a supported cryptocurrency wallet. We do not require customers to register, and do not have a "know your customer" process. To get started with CUBISwap: Join by interacting with our community, using our DeFi platform, and purchasing our native utility tokens, $CUBI Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on opBNB using our decentralized exchange Create liquidity between cryptocurrency token pairs to receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens, which can earn trading fees (liquidity mining) and be staked in Yield Farms to earn $CUBI Stake $CUBI in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects Lend and borrow crypto assets with the CUBISwap Lending Network Participate in IDO for new crypto projects Purchase Treasury Bills with LP to receive discounted $CUBI or partner tokens that vest over time Crypto projects can partner with CUBISwap to: List their tokens on our decentralized exchange Receive advisory services from our team Network with our robust partnership ecosystem Co-market with us to acquire new users Create Yield Farms to incentivize users to add liquidity for their token on our exchange Raise capital through IDO Whether you're new to crypto or a DeFi veteran, CUBISwap has the tools and the community to support your decentralized finance needs.
