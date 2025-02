CryptoPerformance Coin ( CPC ) とは何か

The CPCoin (CPC) is the native coin of the CryptoPerformance CHAIN, the proprietary blockchain designed by CryptoPerformance Group. Launched in 2020 the CPCoin has since become an integral part of the crypto market and a key asset to advancing the CryptoPerformance Platform and ecosystem. Every CPCoin acquired allows the owner to have a part of the innovative CryptoPerformance CHAIN and become an integral part of the ever-expanding community. The CPCoin plays a vital part in growing the community and has multiple underlying functions that keep the coin in constant circulation and demand. The CPCoin is the native coin of the CryptoPerformance CHAIN, a secure, fast (1 block = 5000 transactions in under 15seconds) and ultra-low fee blockchain, guaranteeing the safety of the CPCoin and any projects associated. The CPCoin does not rely on third party blockchains and has its own Cx0 Secure Wallet.

CryptoPerformance Coin(CPC)素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト