Crypton Ai 価格($CRYPTON)
Crypton Ai（$CRYPTON）の本日のライブ価格は 0.156026 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$CRYPTON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crypton Ai 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.04 USD
です- Crypton Ai 1日内の価格変動率は -5.66%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $CRYPTON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $CRYPTON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crypton Ai から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0093622172372685 です。
過去30日間における Crypton Ai から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0677908317 です。
過去60日間における Crypton Ai から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1110852695 です。
過去90日間における Crypton Ai から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2234590275372792 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0093622172372685
|-5.66%
|30日
|$ -0.0677908317
|-43.44%
|60日
|$ -0.1110852695
|-71.19%
|90日
|$ -0.2234590275372792
|-58.88%
Crypton Ai の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-5.66%
-6.27%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Purpose: Crypton is the central hub of the TON network, aiming to simplify and enhance the experience of navigating the Telegram Open Network (TON) for its users. Our mission is to provide a seamless platform where TON enthusiasts can effortlessly discover, discuss, and trade TON projects, all in one place and developers can deploy and do initial marketing with our own in-house tools. At Crypton, we are committed to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency effortlessly. Join us today and experience the future of crypto innovation with Crypton! FUNCTIONS AND UTILITIES: FOR INVESTORS: CONTRACT DEPLOYMENT BOT: Get the earliest updates on fresh Ton pairs introduced through our Crypton Deploys Bot channel. CRYPTONITE SCANNER BOT: Easily identifies potential scams with its user-friendly interface, providing detailed insights into token origins, deployer's history, transaction records, and smart contract details.) SUPERBOT: Specifically designed for Trading, liquidity snipes and placing limit orders, Crypton Super Bot ensures you're always one step ahead with Its lightning-fast transactions. TRENDING BOT: TON Trending, is your gateway to discovering the newest and hottest tokens making waves on the TON network. explore the dynamic world of trends through 15 Pools, where real-time updates refresh every 30 seconds. Wallet tracking: The Crypton Wallet Tracker plays a vital role in conducting a comprehensive analysis of any wallet's activity. FOR DEVS: JETTON DEPLOYMENT BOT: With the Jetton deployment bot, Developers will be able to easily launch jettons, lock/burn liquidity, add buy bot to their groups with simplified process and more. BUY BOT: Track all the buys being made with our easy to setup crypton buy bot. ADS BOT: With our ads bot developers can run ads for their project on our scanner, new deploys channel and all the buy bots in the various telegram groups out there )
