Crypton 価格(CRP)
Crypton（CRP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.328403 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.60M USD です。CRP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crypton 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 184.30K USD
です- Crypton 1日内の価格変動率は +1.07%
です- 循環供給量は 10.96M USD です
MEXCで CRP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CRP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crypton から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00348692 です。
過去30日間における Crypton から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0256344156 です。
過去60日間における Crypton から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0900760825 です。
過去90日間における Crypton から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2408031223459903 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00348692
|+1.07%
|30日
|$ -0.0256344156
|-7.80%
|60日
|$ -0.0900760825
|-27.42%
|90日
|$ -0.2408031223459903
|-42.30%
Crypton の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.19%
+1.07%
-6.76%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Crypton (CRP) is the monetary unit and digital currency of the Utopia P2P ecosystem. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency where transactions are instant, irreversible, and completely untraceable. When Cryptons are sent, the Peer-to-Peer network of Utopia confirms the transaction immediately, without delay. There is no centralized, or decentralized, authority capable of reversing a transaction on the Utopia network. uWallet balances of Cryptons cannot be seized or even identified by any authority. Crypton transactions are completely anonymous and cannot be tracked on the blockchain. Only the sender and receiver have any record of a transaction. Newly mined Cryptons are distributed every 15min block to nodes helping to maintain the network which meet the minimum requirements. Utopia is an ecosystem designed to protect the privacy of interactions and to preserve the security and confidentiality of each participant's personal data. The network went live on November 18, 2019, and is supported by the people who use it, based on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) technology. With no central server involved in data transmission or storage, it has no single point of failure and is truly decentralized. Each node, including your Utopia client, transmits network data using secure Curve25519 high-speed elliptic curve cryptography. The data transmitted cannot be intercepted by any third-party, only the recipient is able to read it. All personal account data is stored on a Utopia user's local device in an encrypted file using 256-bit AES encryption. Utopia enables users to bypass online censorship and firewalls, allowing them to freely communicate and interact with whomever they want, whenever they want. Users can privately send instant text and voice messages, transfer files, play games and create censorship-resistant group chats, channels, and websites, as well as make and accept payments denominated in Utopia's fully integrated digital currency, Crypton.
|1 CRP を AUD に
A$0.5254448
|1 CRP を GBP に
￡0.25943837
|1 CRP を EUR に
€0.31526688
|1 CRP を USD に
$0.328403
|1 CRP を MYR に
RM1.47124544
|1 CRP を TRY に
₺11.57620575
|1 CRP を JPY に
¥51.60853145
|1 CRP を RUB に
₽33.24095166
|1 CRP を INR に
₹27.9470953
|1 CRP を IDR に
Rp5,296.82183909
|1 CRP を PHP に
₱19.22799565
|1 CRP を EGP に
￡E.16.77482524
|1 CRP を BRL に
R$2.03281457
|1 CRP を CAD に
C$0.46961629
|1 CRP を BDT に
৳39.23430641
|1 CRP を NGN に
₦508.36127594
|1 CRP を UAH に
₴13.79949406
|1 CRP を VES に
Bs16.748553
|1 CRP を PKR に
Rs91.47665565
|1 CRP を KZT に
₸171.30814092
|1 CRP を THB に
฿11.25108678
|1 CRP を TWD に
NT$10.73549407
|1 CRP を CHF に
Fr0.29227867
|1 CRP を HKD に
HK$2.54840728
|1 CRP を MAD に
.د.م3.30045015