Crypto Real Estate 価格(CRE)
Crypto Real Estate（CRE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CRE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crypto Real Estate 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.72 USD
です- Crypto Real Estate 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CRE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CRE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crypto Real Estate から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Crypto Real Estate から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Crypto Real Estate から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Crypto Real Estate から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-6.61%
|60日
|$ 0
|-14.29%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Real Estate の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Crypto Real Estate is a company bridging the gap between the real estate industry and cryptocurrencies through our mobile app and real world business ventures including a crypto hotel and cafes. What makes your project unique? It will be the first platform that supports trading real estate and offering services with payment in cryptocurrencies without the need for a third party (broker), and connecting people in the real estate industry looking for jobs or companies looking for employees. History of your project. The company behind the project, Crypto Real Estate, has been registered in Dubai in 2022. The CRE token is scheduled to launch in April 2023 on Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for your project? We aim to become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency projects in the world. One of the ways we aim to achieve that is to have innovative utilities and completely secure products, from smart contracts to apps. Before the token launches, we'll be fully incorporated, doxxed, audited by at least two auditing companies, and have our first utility (real estate mobile app) live. After the launch we will begin expanding to our other goals - building the first ever crypto hotel in the world and then branching out. What can your token be used for? The token will be used for every product or service we offer - payments in our mobile app (discounts applied if paying with CRE), discounts and offers in our crypto hotels, as well as all the other products and services we will offer in the future (cafes, real estate property...)
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CRE を AUD に
A$--
|1 CRE を GBP に
￡--
|1 CRE を EUR に
€--
|1 CRE を USD に
$--
|1 CRE を MYR に
RM--
|1 CRE を TRY に
₺--
|1 CRE を JPY に
¥--
|1 CRE を RUB に
₽--
|1 CRE を INR に
₹--
|1 CRE を IDR に
Rp--
|1 CRE を PHP に
₱--
|1 CRE を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 CRE を BRL に
R$--
|1 CRE を CAD に
C$--
|1 CRE を BDT に
৳--
|1 CRE を NGN に
₦--
|1 CRE を UAH に
₴--
|1 CRE を VES に
Bs--
|1 CRE を PKR に
Rs--
|1 CRE を KZT に
₸--
|1 CRE を THB に
฿--
|1 CRE を TWD に
NT$--
|1 CRE を CHF に
Fr--
|1 CRE を HKD に
HK$--
|1 CRE を MAD に
.د.م--