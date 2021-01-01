Crypto Global United (CGU) トケノミクス
Crypto Global United (CGU) 情報
Crypto Global United, CGU began as a platform for lending NFTs to blockchain gamers, helping them increase their earnings and access better opportunities on play-to-earn titles. Whilst still providing this on their platform, CGU has evolved to offer its community the ability to take part in a decentralised economy, generate sustainable income via play, learn and metaverse work opportunities, while learning new digital skills and engaging with an energised global community.
CGU is the native currency of the CGU DAO, and takes the form of an ERC20 & BEP20 token with a total supply of 1 billion.
Token Utility • Staking CGU for token rewards related to specific activities • Staking CGU to vote and participate in the DAO • Using CGU to pay for services within the CGU network • In the future, CGU tokens will also give community members access to exclusive metaverse properties, NFT assets and involvement in a range of digital asset opportunities in new and evolving blockchain game-based initiatives.
What Makes Crypto Global United (CGU) Unique?
CGU already has a large, active, and dispersed community of play-to-earn gamers, with almost 3000 active accounts since its launch in October 2021. Additionally, the project focuses on developing players through education and training, rewarding them with CGU tokens for completing certain milestones. All CGU holders own a proportional share of the DAO’s assets, and will be able to vote to shape the future direction and priorities of the organisation.
Crypto Global United (CGU) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Crypto Global United (CGU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Crypto Global United (CGU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Crypto Global United (CGU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CGU トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CGU トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CGU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CGU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
CGU 価格予測
CGU の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CGU 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。