Crypto Global United 価格(CGU)
Crypto Global United（CGU）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0016504 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CGU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crypto Global United 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 40.36 USD
です- Crypto Global United 1日内の価格変動率は -0.90%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CGU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CGU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crypto Global United から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Crypto Global United から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000315546 です。
過去60日間における Crypto Global United から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001596390 です。
過去90日間における Crypto Global United から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002935572958155937 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.90%
|30日
|$ -0.0000315546
|-1.91%
|60日
|$ -0.0001596390
|-9.67%
|90日
|$ -0.0002935572958155937
|-15.10%
Crypto Global United の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.90%
-1.53%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Crypto Global United, CGU began as a platform for lending NFTs to blockchain gamers, helping them increase their earnings and access better opportunities on play-to-earn titles. Whilst still providing this on their platform, CGU has evolved to offer its community the ability to take part in a decentralised economy, generate sustainable income via play, learn and metaverse work opportunities, while learning new digital skills and engaging with an energised global community. CGU is the native currency of the CGU DAO, and takes the form of an ERC20 & BEP20 token with a total supply of 1 billion. Token Utility • Staking CGU for token rewards related to specific activities • Staking CGU to vote and participate in the DAO • Using CGU to pay for services within the CGU network • In the future, CGU tokens will also give community members access to exclusive metaverse properties, NFT assets and involvement in a range of digital asset opportunities in new and evolving blockchain game-based initiatives. What Makes Crypto Global United (CGU) Unique? CGU already has a large, active, and dispersed community of play-to-earn gamers, with almost 3000 active accounts since its launch in October 2021. Additionally, the project focuses on developing players through education and training, rewarding them with CGU tokens for completing certain milestones. All CGU holders own a proportional share of the DAO’s assets, and will be able to vote to shape the future direction and priorities of the organisation.
