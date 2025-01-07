Crypto Bros 価格(BROS)
Crypto Bros（BROS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BROS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crypto Bros 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.00 USD
です- Crypto Bros 1日内の価格変動率は +0.57%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BROS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BROS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crypto Bros から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Crypto Bros から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Crypto Bros から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Crypto Bros から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.57%
|30日
|$ 0
|-26.73%
|60日
|$ 0
|+3.09%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Bros の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.57%
+8.68%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Crypto Bros is a meme token that was created after US Rep. Brad Sherman's remarks before Congress which criticized "crypto bros" who, he claims, "printed over a trillion dollars out of thin air." The Congressman's words were quickly shared across social media and a community of likeminded, self-proclaimed "crypto bros" organically arose, leading to the creation of the token. What makes your project unique? The $BROS smart contract features a fixed supply of 69,000,000,000,000 meaning that no new tokens can be minted. There are no transaction taxes when transferring tokens on an exchange or to any other wallet. Ownership of the contract has been renounced, ensuring that it is impossible to edit the contract functions in any way. History of your project. $BROS came about as a direct result of Rep. Sherman's comments to the United States Congress on May 10, 2023. Sherman, however, is no stranger to memecoins - in late 2021, also before Congress, his ramblings about a hypothetical "mongoose coin" spawned dozens of memecoins and derivatives. Now, over a year later, Sherman is at it again, criticizing so called "crypto bros" who "made over a trillion dollars out of thin air." Thus a decentralized community of self-proclaimed cryptobros have come together to support the $BROS token. What’s next for your project? Our project is a grassroots one and relies on word of mouth growth and community-led initiatives that is using memetic power to increase exposure throughout crypto communities. What can your token be used for? This token is a memecoin for purely entertainment purposes and offers no guarantee of value or expectation of financial return.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BROS を AUD に
A$--
|1 BROS を GBP に
￡--
|1 BROS を EUR に
€--
|1 BROS を USD に
$--
|1 BROS を MYR に
RM--
|1 BROS を TRY に
₺--
|1 BROS を JPY に
¥--
|1 BROS を RUB に
₽--
|1 BROS を INR に
₹--
|1 BROS を IDR に
Rp--
|1 BROS を PHP に
₱--
|1 BROS を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 BROS を BRL に
R$--
|1 BROS を CAD に
C$--
|1 BROS を BDT に
৳--
|1 BROS を NGN に
₦--
|1 BROS を UAH に
₴--
|1 BROS を VES に
Bs--
|1 BROS を PKR に
Rs--
|1 BROS を KZT に
₸--
|1 BROS を THB に
฿--
|1 BROS を TWD に
NT$--
|1 BROS を CHF に
Fr--
|1 BROS を HKD に
HK$--
|1 BROS を MAD に
.د.م--