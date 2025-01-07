Crazy Tiger 価格(CRAZYTIGER)
Crazy Tiger（CRAZYTIGER）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CRAZYTIGER から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Crazy Tiger 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 44.02 USD
です- Crazy Tiger 1日内の価格変動率は +3.86%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CRAZYTIGER から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CRAZYTIGER 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Crazy Tiger から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における Crazy Tiger から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0000000000 です。
過去60日間における Crazy Tiger から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0000000000 です。
過去90日間における Crazy Tiger から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000000000000000000003670843339488746 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|+3.86%
|30日
|$ 0.0000000000
|-3.94%
|60日
|$ 0.0000000000
|+14.95%
|90日
|$ -0.000000000000000000003670843339488746
|-100.00%
Crazy Tiger の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.43%
+3.86%
+5.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Crazy Tiger is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of Crazy Tiger is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people's trust in the market, Crazy Tiger aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors. What makes your project unique? Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy. One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months.Crazy Tiger solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Crazy Tiger. History of your project. Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy Tiger launched on April 11, 2023 with Ten Septillion billion CRAZYTIGERtokens. What’s next for your project? Long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (CrazytigerVerse). In CrazytigerVerse, the platform envisions reducing the carbon footprint of a province managed within the global map created. What can your token be used for? Crazy Tiger aims to offer a variety of options to the users for improving their carbon footprints by using green energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, planting more trees, and helping to reduce and combat global warming.
