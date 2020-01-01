Craze (CRAZE) 情報

The Future of Memecoins on Ethereum

Launch Meme Coins Gaslessly. Stake Craze Token. Share the Revenue. Welcome to the first gasless Ethereum memecoin platform, built to dominate the bull run. Stake your Craze Tokens and earn a share of our billion-dollar potential.

About Craze.fun

Revolutionizing Memecoins on Ethereum At Craze.fun, we’re redefining what’s possible in the world of memecoins. Inspired by the groundbreaking success of Pump.fun, we’ve built the first gasless memecoin launchpad on Ethereum, solving the problem of high gas fees that have long plagued the Ethereum network.

Our mission is simple Empower creators with an accessible, low-cost platform to launch their meme coins. Reward the community by sharing 50% of platform revenue with Craze Token stakers. Drive innovation in the Ethereum ecosystem with tools and utilities that grow alongside the memecoin market. With the bull run upon us, Craze.fun is more than a platform - it’s a movement. We’re combining Ethereum’s global liquidity with the explosive power of memecoins to create a billion-dollar ecosystem where everyone, from creators to investors, can thrive.