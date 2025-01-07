Cowrie 価格(COWRIE)
Cowrie（COWRIE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 695.76 USD です。COWRIE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cowrie 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.93 USD
です- Cowrie 1日内の価格変動率は +0.06%
です- 循環供給量は 1.38M USD です
MEXCで COWRIE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な COWRIE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cowrie から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cowrie から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Cowrie から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Cowrie から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30日
|$ 0
|+0.25%
|60日
|$ 0
|+1.34%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Cowrie の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.06%
+0.62%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
COWRIE is a blockchain-based international utility gifting token, built as a cornerstone of South Africa’s digital economic recovery plan. The COWRIE is a COBRA initiative developed for the benefit of the upliftment of local people and the development of their local communities within South Africa. The COWRIE initiative, which combines legal, with blockchain and mobile as core technology, places much-needed community upliftment income directly into the hands of the people or projects they are intended for from all around the world – whilst ensuring radical transparency. Blockchain gives us a way to track every transaction made in a network and avoids corruption or irresponsible spending, whilst mobile gives us reach into all the unpenetrated areas where communities are underdeveloped due to financial constraints or demographical challenges. Meet COWRIE The vessel to unlock endless possibilities in the digital realm. When Schindlers Si (Schindlers Innovation) attorneys and Virtual Nation Builders were approached to develop the COWRIE project, the primary concerns of the COWRIE project were not only to ensure that our grassroots citizens benefit from this initiative but to also find a way to uniquely safeguard all South Africans from loss in their initial purchase of COWRIE tokens to contrast a world where crypto scams are rife. Being the leading blockchain attorneys in South Africa, it was important that Schindlers Si Attorneys were specifically appointed to therefore provide professional oversight over an incorruptible trust (founded on radical transparency) created to fund community-based projects. In addition, Schindlers Si attorneys were also appointed to manage the escrow arrangement to ensure a money-back guarantee of a full refund for all purchases of COWRIE during the ICO VIP launch sale. Legal and Blockchain join forces Despite its disruptive solutions, tokenized blockchain projects have not been able to fully harness their potential due to a l
