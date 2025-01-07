CorionX 価格(CORX)
CorionX（CORX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.33K USD です。CORX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な CorionX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 190.74 USD
です- CorionX 1日内の価格変動率は +5.40%
です- 循環供給量は 95.44M USD です
MEXCで CORX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CORX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の CorionX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における CorionX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における CorionX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における CorionX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.40%
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.15%
|60日
|$ 0
|-8.21%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
CorionX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.13%
+5.40%
+7.91%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
CorionX is a modern blockchain platform that acts as a hub for digital assets, and is built to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), CBDCs, and other technologies that empower users and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. The CorionX (CORX) token is “gas” for the rapidly developing stablecoin and crypto infrastructure and is designed to help incentivize stablecoin and DeFi. adoption ♦️ CorionX is using partners bridges to provide interoperability, fast, secure & cheap transactions and scalability ♦️ CorionX will provide the next generation of mobile payments: This will power cheap, fast, and highly scalable transactions within the community using CorionX, Stablecoins and other ERC 20 tokens. ♦️ CorionX creates the one platform for education, rewards the collaboration of the community and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement. ♦️ Staking without lockup: Holders of the CorionX utility token earn 2.5% quarterly, (10.38% APY) staking rewards without needing to lock up their assets. This is paid on the average CorionX balance held in the user’s ETH wallet, leaving them free to transact and benefit from the token’s utility without missing out on rewards. ♦️ Earning Yields in CeFi and DeFi: CorionX is looking to integrate Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance solutions to provide easy to use access to mainstream users to earn yields and to extend CorionX utilites. ♦️ CorionX token has a wide range of use cases. It can be used for bounties and reward plans, membership fees, earning rewards, and a whole lot more. ♦️ CorionX token holders can earn discounts and benefits for holding and participating in the CorionX ecosystem.
