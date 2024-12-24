Connect 価格(CNCT)
Connect（CNCT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02134038 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.71M USD です。CNCT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Connect 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 27.65K USD
です- Connect 1日内の価格変動率は -6.78%
です- 循環供給量は 80.00M USD です
MEXCで CNCT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CNCT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Connect から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00155254531179195 です。
過去30日間における Connect から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0126740644 です。
過去60日間における Connect から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005703707 です。
過去90日間における Connect から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.012034330428148807 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00155254531179195
|-6.78%
|30日
|$ +0.0126740644
|+59.39%
|60日
|$ -0.0005703707
|-2.67%
|90日
|$ +0.012034330428148807
|+129.32%
Connect の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.48%
-6.78%
-15.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Big Ecosystem Is A Unified Platform Providing Users Access To Technologies And Resources We are dedicated to unifying the most advanced technologies in the crypto space. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive, user-friendly platform for beginners and professionals. We foster community collaboration and innovation, ensuring a secure and efficient crypto experience for all users. Advanced Trading Signals Big Ecosystem offers cutting-edge trading signals that help users make informed decisions. Our platform provides real-time analytics and predictive insights, enabling users to stay ahead in the market and optimize their investment outcomes. Educational Platform Big Ecosystem offers a dedicated educational platform that provides resources, tutorials, and expert-led courses. Whether you are new to crypto or looking to deepen your knowledge, our educational content is designed to support your journey. Network Academy Connect, learn, and collaborate through our Network Academy in the Big Ecosystem. It serves as a networking and knowledge exchange hub, helping users build valuable connections and stay informed about the latest trends and developments in the crypto space. Utility Integrations Benefit from seamless utility integrations within the Big Ecosystem. Our platform is designed to provide a cohesive experience by integrating various crypto utilities and services, making your crypto journey more efficient and streamlined.
