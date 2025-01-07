Community Business Token ( CBT ) とは何か

The CBT blockchain rewards program aims to have a decisive impact in multiple areas of existing loyalty programs. The platform will allow for the efficient use of a cryptocurrency token in the markets without needing a significant overhaul of the existing financial infrastructure. It also allows businesses to eliminate the liability of unredeemed reward points. CBT, as an emerging cryptocurrency, has a strong focus on enhancing micropayments. It is only a matter of time before all loyalty programs migrate to blockchain. The business rewards industry is changing swiftly, along with customer expectations. Customer pain points today will inform the innovations of the future. The CBT blockchain rewards program technology for loyalty programs will not only allow more businesses to explore the capabilities, it will also change the future of small businesses. DigitalFlyer® SA and CBT (Community Business Token) have successfully developed a B2C (business to customer) and B2B (business to business) digital marketplace with its own blockchain rewards token. The CBT token has been developed for any rewards program, making the implementation really simple and cost effective.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

Community Business Token（CBT）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト