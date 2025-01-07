Cola Token 価格(COLA)
Cola Token（COLA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00204389 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。COLA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cola Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.01 USD
です- Cola Token 1日内の価格変動率は -0.55%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで COLA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な COLA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cola Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cola Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001052846 です。
過去60日間における Cola Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000130140 です。
過去90日間における Cola Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000189989210082112 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|30日
|$ -0.0001052846
|-5.15%
|60日
|$ -0.0000130140
|-0.63%
|90日
|$ -0.0000189989210082112
|-0.92%
Cola Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.13%
-0.55%
-1.60%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Project Description: ColaFactory is a yield farming project built on PulseChain, incorporating intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. With a focus on maximizing returns for participants, ColaFactory provides an innovative approach to yield farming on the PulseChain network. Unique Features: What sets ColaFactory apart is its intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. Unlike traditional yield farming projects, ColaFactory implements advanced algorithms and strategies to optimize farming rewards and minimize risks. This intelligent approach enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of the farming process, giving participants a competitive edge in the market. Project History: ColaFactory was conceived by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a deep understanding of yield farming and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project started its development journey in [insert starting year] with the aim of revolutionizing the yield farming landscape. The team conducted extensive research, gathered insights from the community, and iterated on their ideas to create a truly innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The future of ColaFactory is filled with exciting prospects. The team is committed to continuously enhancing the platform by integrating new features and improving existing functionalities. They will focus on expanding partnerships, conducting thorough audits, and ensuring the security and reliability of the platform. Additionally, the team plans to explore cross-chain compatibility to enable users to leverage the benefits of other blockchain ecosystems. Token Utility: The native token of ColaFactory serves as the fuel for the ecosystem. It has multiple use cases within the platform, including: Governance: Token holders can participate in the decision-making process by voting on important proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Farming: Participants can stake their tokens to earn rewards or use them for yield farming, taking advantage of the intelligent
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 COLA を AUD に
A$0.003270224
|1 COLA を GBP に
￡0.0016146731
|1 COLA を EUR に
€0.0019621344
|1 COLA を USD に
$0.00204389
|1 COLA を MYR に
RM0.0092179439
|1 COLA を TRY に
₺0.072149317
|1 COLA を JPY に
¥0.322117064
|1 COLA を RUB に
₽0.219718175
|1 COLA を INR に
₹0.1752635675
|1 COLA を IDR に
Rp32.9659631267
|1 COLA を PHP に
₱0.1186886923
|1 COLA を EGP に
￡E.0.1035230285
|1 COLA を BRL に
R$0.0124881679
|1 COLA を CAD に
C$0.0029227627
|1 COLA を BDT に
৳0.2485574629
|1 COLA を NGN に
₦3.1590159451
|1 COLA を UAH に
₴0.0864361081
|1 COLA を VES に
Bs0.10628228
|1 COLA を PKR に
Rs0.5699591654
|1 COLA を KZT に
₸1.081422199
|1 COLA を THB に
฿0.0708003496
|1 COLA を TWD に
NT$0.0669578364
|1 COLA を CHF に
Fr0.001839501
|1 COLA を HKD に
HK$0.0158810253
|1 COLA を MAD に
.د.م0.0204593389