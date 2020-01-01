Coke Pets (EKOC) トケノミクス
Coke Pets (EKOC) 情報
The First Experiment of GP101 — The Fair Game Primitive of Solana.
What is Coke Coke is an experiment implementing the GP101 primitive. Coke deploys games that fit the standard and can be completely fair and community-driven.
In the past, other chains outside of Solana such as Arbitrum and Avalanche saw credible attempts at lending-based games.
DeFi Kingdoms, which now is deployed as a subnet on Avalanche, hit a peak valuation at over $2 billion, rising to as high as $2.5 billion FDV, which allowed DeFi mechanisms focused on lending.
xPet, a pet-growing game on Arbitrum, surged to as high as $600 million in FDV, showing signs of clear traction for fair lending-based on-chain games.
Introducing Coke Pets Coke Pets is the first game of Coke, which implements the GP101 standard. It is an Lend-to-Earn (LTE) game that enables users to deposit Solana ($SOL) to mint the game token to start playing and earning.
The genre of the game is closer to autoplay and Tap-to-Earn, with a twist; you can lend $SOL to gain in-game tokens to upgrade characters, features, and items.
However, Coke Pets is exclusive and is gated by invite codes. You will be able to find invite codes on Coke's website, which releases 10 new codes every 1 hour.
Coke Pets (EKOC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Coke Pets (EKOC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Coke Pets (EKOC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Coke Pets (EKOC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される EKOC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
EKOC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
EKOC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、EKOC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
