Coinzix Token 価格(ZIX)
Coinzix Token（ZIX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00001363 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 78.47K USD です。ZIX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Coinzix Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.73K USD
です- Coinzix Token 1日内の価格変動率は -7.53%
です- 循環供給量は 5.76B USD です
MEXCで ZIX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ZIX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Coinzix Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Coinzix Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000031898 です。
過去60日間における Coinzix Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000069409 です。
過去90日間における Coinzix Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000013251866227724074 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.53%
|30日
|$ -0.0000031898
|-23.40%
|60日
|$ -0.0000069409
|-50.92%
|90日
|$ -0.000013251866227724074
|-49.29%
Coinzix Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.19%
-7.53%
-13.36%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
COINZIX is a centralized exchange, launched in 2021, with headquarters in Romania, that says its mission is to “make crypto simple, safe and reliable for everyone, from beginners to experts”'. The ecosystem was built on four key pillars - payment services for fiat and crypto, crypto trading services, crypto-economic services, and community services. The COINZIX project was born during the pandemic years, in an EU country that has a big technological and resource potential, with the goal to “smoothen the transition from FIAT to CRYPTO” and increase the DeFi literacy. While launching the CEX platform, COINZIX also implemented a network of crypto ATMs in all the major cities in Romania, that continues to grow across Europe. Their ZIX native utility token was designed to fuel the technical development of their ecosystem, which would include staking, listing services, crypto ATM maturity, and point-of-sale locations. Some of the key security features COINZIX has integrated are secure software development cycles, Multi-Factor Authentication for all sensitive operations, withdrawal protection, live customer support in Romanian and English, and Four Eyes Principle for high-value transactions. All smart contracts and blockchain assets are line-by-line audited and validated by COINZIX’s industry leader partner. COINZIX is used not only by crypto traders but also by new crypto projects as their Launchpad. ZIX is COINZIX’s decentralized utility token, aimed to power COINZIX’s ecosystem, and specially designed to offer access to specific services available on the COINZIX platform. The ZIX token allows COINZIX stakeholders like customers, users, coaches, business owners, and partners to use it on each product, and to interact within the ecosystem. The functionalities of the ZIX Token will be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of their platform.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ZIX を AUD に
A$0.0000216717
|1 ZIX を GBP に
￡0.000010904
|1 ZIX を EUR に
€0.0000129485
|1 ZIX を USD に
$0.00001363
|1 ZIX を MYR に
RM0.0000598357
|1 ZIX を TRY に
₺0.0004872725
|1 ZIX を JPY に
¥0.0021209643
|1 ZIX を RUB に
₽0.0013272894
|1 ZIX を INR に
₹0.0011787224
|1 ZIX を IDR に
Rp0.2198386789
|1 ZIX を PHP に
₱0.0007980365
|1 ZIX を EGP に
￡E.0.0006849075
|1 ZIX を BRL に
R$0.0000802807
|1 ZIX を CAD に
C$0.0000194909
|1 ZIX を BDT に
৳0.0016621785
|1 ZIX を NGN に
₦0.0210663917
|1 ZIX を UAH に
₴0.0005723237
|1 ZIX を VES に
Bs0.00076328
|1 ZIX を PKR に
Rs0.0038008618
|1 ZIX を KZT に
₸0.0070438477
|1 ZIX を THB に
฿0.0004621933
|1 ZIX を TWD に
NT$0.0004499263
|1 ZIX を CHF に
Fr0.000012267
|1 ZIX を HKD に
HK$0.0001060414
|1 ZIX を MAD に
.د.م0.0001358911