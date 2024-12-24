CoinFi 価格(COFI)
CoinFi（COFI）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 143.86K USD です。COFI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な CoinFi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.32 USD
です- CoinFi 1日内の価格変動率は +2.71%
です- 循環供給量は 222.01M USD です
MEXCで COFI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な COFI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の CoinFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における CoinFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における CoinFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における CoinFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.71%
|30日
|$ 0
|+60.99%
|60日
|$ 0
|+24.47%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
CoinFi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.06%
+2.71%
-2.83%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
CoinFi(COFI) is a decentralized market intelligence platform providing investors and traders with information needed to make wise market decisions. With the ever-growing list of coins and tokens on the market, for traders and investors alike, there is a distinct lack of information. What information that is available is scattered across various social media platforms, blogs and podcasts. Harnessing and processing this information can be quite tedious and fatigue can result in poor decisions. CoinFi seeks to allow users to monitor and analyze real-time market data with a crowdsourced and curated news database. News from various channels will be surfaced by incentivized community curators who will be rewarded with CoinFi tokens for being the first to surface a high-value content. CoinFi will also store and display historical news and its effects on a coin, filtering all news submissions based on relevancy, category and recency. There are various trading Signals indicative of market movement. CoinFi will internally develop quantitative models based on high-frequency hedge funds in the equities market, while traders will also have the opportunity to share and monetize their own trading signals in a manner of crowdsourcing market intelligence. CoinFi plans to start off targeting existing retail traders in cryptocurrency and as the platform grows, move upmarket and develop further features catering to institutional traders. There will be 3 tiers of subscription: Free, Stake and Premium, with varying degrees of access to market information.
