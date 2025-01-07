Coinecta 価格(CNCT)
Coinecta（CNCT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00100622 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CNCT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Coinecta 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.58 USD
です- Coinecta 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CNCT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CNCT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Coinecta から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Coinecta から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002615412 です。
過去60日間における Coinecta から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007270960 です。
過去90日間における Coinecta から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.005237512232429939 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0002615412
|-25.99%
|60日
|$ -0.0007270960
|-72.26%
|90日
|$ -0.005237512232429939
|-83.88%
Coinecta の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-0.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Coinecta is a next-generation Cardano-based token launch platform, striving to be the platform of choice for innovative blockchain projects. Coinecta is a decentralized finance platform that aims to provide equal access to financial services for everyone. They have developed a comprehensive token launch platform that simplifies the process of raising funds for innovative projects. By utilizing smart contracts, Coinecta ensures transparency and security in the token launch process, protecting buyers from market manipulations. They also offer a range of services including development, marketing, and advisory support to help projects succeed. The platform distinguishes itself by focusing primarily on Cardano, a blockchain known for its security and scalability. Coinecta is committed to decentralization and trustlessness, using smart contracts to prevent corruption and manipulation. They comply with regulatory requirements and offer AML and KYC services to projects launching through their platform. Coinecta also provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both new and experienced investors to participate in token launches. In addition to token launches, Coinecta offers various ways for projects to market and raise funds, such as Fair Initial Stake Pool Offerings (FISO), ISPOs, pro-rata token sales, and initial NFT offerings. They prioritize community engagement and support, providing educational content, webinars, and a dedicated support team. Overall, Coinecta is dedicated to promoting decentralized finance and fostering a thriving Cardano ecosystem by offering transparent and efficient token launch services, comprehensive support, and innovative solutions for fundraising.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CNCT を AUD に
A$0.001609952
|1 CNCT を GBP に
￡0.0007949138
|1 CNCT を EUR に
€0.0009659712
|1 CNCT を USD に
$0.00100622
|1 CNCT を MYR に
RM0.0045380522
|1 CNCT を TRY に
₺0.0355396904
|1 CNCT を JPY に
¥0.158529961
|1 CNCT を RUB に
₽0.10816865
|1 CNCT を INR に
₹0.0862431162
|1 CNCT を IDR に
Rp16.2293525666
|1 CNCT を PHP に
₱0.0584211332
|1 CNCT を EGP に
￡E.0.050965043
|1 CNCT を BRL に
R$0.006137942
|1 CNCT を CAD に
C$0.0014388946
|1 CNCT を BDT に
৳0.1223664142
|1 CNCT を NGN に
₦1.5552035698
|1 CNCT を UAH に
₴0.0425530438
|1 CNCT を VES に
Bs0.05232344
|1 CNCT を PKR に
Rs0.2805945092
|1 CNCT を KZT に
₸0.532391002
|1 CNCT を THB に
฿0.0348353364
|1 CNCT を TWD に
NT$0.032953705
|1 CNCT を CHF に
Fr0.000905598
|1 CNCT を HKD に
HK$0.0078183294
|1 CNCT を MAD に
.د.م0.0100622