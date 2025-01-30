Cockcardano 価格($COCK)
Cockcardano（$COCK）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00629881 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$COCK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cockcardano 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 228.56K USD
です- Cockcardano 1日内の価格変動率は -0.26%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $COCK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $COCK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cockcardano から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cockcardano から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Cockcardano から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Cockcardano から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Cockcardano の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.58%
-0.26%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥 In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special? The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart. #MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem. COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders. 🎰 The COCK Casino Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK. Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!). Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment. 💰 COCK-ARENA Loans Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens. Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena. Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings. 🤝 Our Insane Partnerships We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners: DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans. KLENEK: Interactive training room. HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica. ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa. OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK. OLI Partnership: Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform. Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders. Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem. Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment. KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth. Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience. WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement. Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena! Advisors: BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project. Future Partnerships: More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA! Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships. Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming. Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury. Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes. 🌍 Our Vision To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses. Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold. Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable. Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space. 💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
