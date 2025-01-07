Cholo Pepe 価格(CHOLO)
Cholo Pepe（CHOLO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.62K USD です。CHOLO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cholo Pepe 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 11.04 USD
です- Cholo Pepe 1日内の価格変動率は +3.53%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで CHOLO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CHOLO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cholo Pepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cholo Pepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Cholo Pepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Cholo Pepe から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.53%
|30日
|$ 0
|-6.06%
|60日
|$ 0
|+3.29%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Cholo Pepe の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.16%
+3.53%
+14.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Cholo Pepe is a memecoin by the people, for the people. CP's goal is to make $CHOLO a strong community meme coin for the tadpoles, not for the whales. Global marketing will be executed. La raza outreach will start in the hood and ripple out across oceans. - Commitment to Fair Launch - LP Will Be 100% Burned - Transparency of Wallets and Their Designations There will be a creator’s wallet of 4 % for the team (2% for each team member), 8% strictly for marketing and ads, 2% for airdrops and 2% for burns. These address will be provided to the public that way it can be easily tracked. Backstory On Saturday June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Ave and Soto St -- Chaos struck. The ring leader of the disruption, known locally as Cholo Pepe, incited chants of rage from the surrounding crowd while speaking to the ongoing trend of billionaires manipulating meme coin currencies to exacerbate their wealth at the expense of smaller coin holders. “I am fucking tired of seeing these bitch ass nerds steal money. They continue to steal from honest hardworking people. Those people are my neighbors, homies, and mi familia. Stealing from them is stealing from me. You foo’s have been taking advantage of my raza. It’s time me and my homies show you what’s up cabrónes. We’re going to suck you guys dry.” Whisperings of a proletariat meme coin launch constructed by Cholo Pepe and his raza are making waves across working class communities. What do we know right know? Not a lot. Cholo Pepe is keeping his lips tight on details of the new coin—but if the movement at the local level is any indication of the future success of the coin, you’ll want to keep yours eyes open for this one.
