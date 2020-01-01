Chilling Toad (CTOAD) トケノミクス
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) 情報
Chilling Toad ($CTOAD) is a meme token built on the Solana blockchain, representing a laid-back, community-driven ethos. The project’s purpose is to foster a fun and inclusive ecosystem centered around the "chill" lifestyle, encouraging community engagement, creativity, and relaxation.
Key Features: Community-Driven: The $CTOAD token powers an active and engaging community of like-minded individuals who value humor, creativity, and stress-free collaboration.
Accessibility: With a focus on simplicity, $CTOAD offers easy access and low barriers to entry for new blockchain users, leveraging Solana’s fast and low-cost infrastructure. $CTOAD is more than a meme token—it’s a representation of a carefree lifestyle, providing value to its holders through ongoing community-led initiatives and innovative integrations within the blockchain space.
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Chilling Toad (CTOAD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CTOAD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CTOAD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。