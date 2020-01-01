Chill Drone (CHONE) トケノミクス
Chill Drone (CHONE) 情報
In a world buzzing with activity, where drones are built for work, speed, and precision, one drone dared to be different. Meet Chill Drone – the laid-back, cloud-surfing anomaly that embodies the essence of relaxation. Born from the scrap pile of a high-tech lab, Chill Drone was a prototype that never quite fit the mold. Instead of hyper-efficiency and tireless productivity, Chill Drone discovered its true purpose: taking it slow, enjoying the ride, and reminding us all to chill out.
While other drones tirelessly plotted world domination, designing grand schemes to conquer humanity or control resources, Chill Drone wanted none of it. Why dominate the world when you can lay back on a fluffy cloud and watch the sunset? Chill Drone’s motto became clear: “World domination is overrated; tranquility is the true power.”
Chill Drone’s refusal to conform made it an outcast among its kind, but it also made it a hero to those yearning for a break from the relentless grind. With its half-open eyes, relaxed propellers, and signature serene vibe, Chill Drone soared above the chaos, proving that being different is not just okay – it’s awesome.
Chill Drone (CHONE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Chill Drone (CHONE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Chill Drone (CHONE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Chill Drone (CHONE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CHONE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CHONE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CHONE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CHONE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
CHONE 価格予測
CHONE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CHONE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。