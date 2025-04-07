Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) トケノミクス
Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) 情報
Chickenus Maximus, the feathered star of a memecoin launched in April 2025, has pecked its way into the crypto and gaming worlds, inspired by Elon Musk’s quirky antics in Path of Exile 2. In this unforgiving action RPG set on the dark continent of Wraeclast, Musk introduced Chickenus Maximus during a livestream on April 7, 2025, as the loyal companion to his high-level character, Kekius Maximus. The memecoin, riding the hype of Musk’s eccentric persona, exploded on X, blending blockchain buzz with gaming lore. Kekius Maximus, a name dripping with meme culture (think “Kek” from Pepe fame), is Musk’s hardcore-mode warrior in Path of Exile 2, a game notorious for its brutal difficulty and permanent-death stakes. Chickenus Maximus, revealed as his mount, injects humor into this grim world—a Roman-inspired chicken strutting beside a battle-hardened exile. Musk’s naming moment sparked a frenzy, with X posts on April 10, 2025, showing fans minting tokens and memes in its honor, amplifying the coin’s viral ascent. In-game, Chickenus Maximus isn’t just a pet; it’s a symbol of Musk’s flair for the absurd. While Kekius Maximus carves through foes with top-tier gear, Chickenus clucks along, a bizarre duo defying Wraeclast’s darkness. The memecoin mirrors this oddity—its value tied less to utility and more to Musk’s cult-like influence. Yet, skepticism lingers. Gamers question Musk’s skills, suspecting boosted accounts behind his leaderboard rank. Chickenus Maximus, and its token, don’t prove his prowess—they’re a distraction, a clucky sideshow. Still, the memecoin thrives on Musk’s narrative. Chickenus Maximus, paired with Kekius Maximus, embodies his knack for turning niche hobbies into cultural phenomena. In Path of Exile 2’s brutal landscape, this chicken stands out—a feathered anomaly fueling a crypto craze. Whether Musk grinds or buys his way to glory, Chickenus Maximus and its memecoin cluck onward, a testament to his ability to merge gaming, absurdity, and market hype into one eccentric legacy.
Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CHICKENUS トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CHICKENUS トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CHICKENUS のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CHICKENUS トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
CHICKENUS 価格予測
CHICKENUS の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CHICKENUS 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
