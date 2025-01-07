ChainEx 価格(CEX)
ChainEx（CEX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00813706 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CEX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ChainEx 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 154.26 USD
です- ChainEx 1日内の価格変動率は +0.85%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CEX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CEX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ChainEx から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ChainEx から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0027681358 です。
過去60日間における ChainEx から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0064949199 です。
過去90日間における ChainEx から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.85%
|30日
|$ +0.0027681358
|+34.02%
|60日
|$ +0.0064949199
|+79.82%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ChainEx の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.85%
+51.25%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ChainEx is a cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure platform that focuses on improving user experience through account abstraction. Utilizing ERC-4337 and account abstraction, ChainEx provides a smart contract wallet solution that simplifies transactions and wallet management for users. This enables a more seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps), reducing the complexity and learning curve typically associated with blockchain technology. The ERC-4337 standard introduces a new object called “UserOperation” to the Ethereum network, enabling the functionality of smart wallets. When a user initiates a UserOperation, the “higher-layer pseudo-transaction object” is sent to a separate mempool specifically designated for processing ERC-4337 transactions, distinct from the main Ethereum network’s mempool.EIP-4337 presents a novel concept called a UserOperation, which is essentially a detailed description of a user's intended transaction. These UserOperations are collected in an alternative holding area, much like a pre-confirmation queue, known as an "alt mempool."In the Ethereum network ecosystem, there are specialized nodes referred to as "bundlers." These bundlers gather UserOperations from the alt mempool and compile them into a single, comprehensive transaction, aptly named a "bundle transaction."The bundle transaction is then directed to a unique and centralized smart contract on the blockchain, the "EntryPoint." As the only EntryPoint contract in existence, it plays a pivotal role in this process. Bundlers invoke a function on the EntryPoint called handleOps. ChainEx team createsan SDK which is an advanced tool designed for seamless integration with smart contracts, aligning with the ERC-4337 standard for account abstraction. This comprehensive guide focuses on utilizing the ChainEx SDK to enable gasless transactions and streamline interactions.
