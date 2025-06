Chainback (ARCHIVE) 情報

Beyond being an absolutely free and secure Web3 IPFS file sharing gateway, Chainback also offers the ChainbackSign function with a vast of various use cases for the Web3 ecosystem. ChainbackSign’s advanced privacy controls for viewing and signing documents bring new level of unprecedented flexibility to the Web3 space. By allowing users to configure access for viewing, downloading, and signing/voting based on custom ERC20 token ownership, NFT ownership, or by limiting it to a list of specific addresses, this easy-to-use function opens up a wide array of use cases and applications.