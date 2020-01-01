Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス

Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス

Chain of Legends (CLEG) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

Chain of Legends (CLEG) 情報

Chain of Legends is a play-to-earn NFT game that you can: 1- Buy a land, build a CLEG token mine and start earning game tokens. 2- Directly sell tokens in exchanges or expand your empire by creating a Stone mine and an Iron mine to generate the resources that you need for your progress. 3- Build barracks and train troops. Explore the world, find dungeons, Kill monsters and collect treasuries. Troops gain experience and levels in every battle and adventure. 4- Fight with other players to occupy the treasure island and collect treasures. And defend the island you have occupied from other players' invasion. Fights are automated. Each user can use a strategy and set the formation of troops before the fight. And watch the battle replay. 5- There is a Marketplace where users can trade resources, troops, and lands. 6- Free to Play: Each user can get a free mine and land with low mining speed and capacity. And also by a referral program.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://chainoflegends.com/

Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Chain of Legends (CLEG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 25.75K
$ 25.75K$ 25.75K
総供給量：
$ 623.57M
$ 623.57M$ 623.57M
循環供給量：
$ 68.33M
$ 68.33M$ 68.33M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 235.02K
$ 235.02K$ 235.02K
史上最高値：
$ 0.199246
$ 0.199246$ 0.199246
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.00037689
$ 0.00037689$ 0.00037689

Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Chain of Legends (CLEG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CLEG トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

CLEG トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

CLEG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CLEG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

CLEG 価格予測

CLEG の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の CLEG 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？

MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。

現物および先物市場合わせて4,000以上の取引ペアを提供
CEXの中で最速のトークン上場
業界トップの流動性No.1
最安値の手数料と24時間365日のカスタマーサービス
ユーザー資金に対する100%以上のトークン準備金の透明性を確保
超低い参入障壁：わずか1 USDTで暗号資産を購入可能
mc_how_why_title
わずか 1 USDT で暗号資産を購入可能：暗号資産を手軽に始めよう！

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。