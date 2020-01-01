Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス
Chain of Legends is a play-to-earn NFT game that you can: 1- Buy a land, build a CLEG token mine and start earning game tokens. 2- Directly sell tokens in exchanges or expand your empire by creating a Stone mine and an Iron mine to generate the resources that you need for your progress. 3- Build barracks and train troops. Explore the world, find dungeons, Kill monsters and collect treasuries. Troops gain experience and levels in every battle and adventure. 4- Fight with other players to occupy the treasure island and collect treasures. And defend the island you have occupied from other players' invasion. Fights are automated. Each user can use a strategy and set the formation of troops before the fight. And watch the battle replay. 5- There is a Marketplace where users can trade resources, troops, and lands. 6- Free to Play: Each user can get a free mine and land with low mining speed and capacity. And also by a referral program.
Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Chain of Legends (CLEG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Chain of Legends (CLEG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Chain of Legends (CLEG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CLEG トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CLEG トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CLEG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CLEG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。