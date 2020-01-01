Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) トケノミクス
Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) 情報
Chain Colosseum Phoenix is a Web3 game application with built-in Game-Fi elements.
Players can earn in-game currency by fighting and defeating various monsters with heroes summoned from the Summoner’s book.
The heroes that the player owns and the in-game currency they earn will be on the blockchain. This can be traded between other players by using the marketplace.
Defeating enemy monsters in battle mode earns you CCP (utility token) and treasure chests. CCP can be used to enhance heroes, summons (mints), and strengthen GEMs.
The treasure chests contain important items. Items such as GEMs needed to further increase a hero's abilities, special remedies for illnesses, and summoning stones needed for summoning.
The battle mode uses simple turn-based commands.
The player anticipates the enemy's actions and selects the hero's action from either attack or defend.
The more rare monsters you kill, the bigger the reward. At times the rewards will be the talk of the town on social networking sites.
Energy is increased by possessing more heroes.
The more energy you have, the more you can play the battle mode consecutively, which in return, increases your chances of winning CCP and treasure chests.
Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Chain Colosseum Phoenix (CCP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CCP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CCP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CCP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CCP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。