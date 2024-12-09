Cerebrum DAO 価格(NEURON)
Cerebrum DAO（NEURON）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 8.31M USD です。NEURON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cerebrum DAO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 31.94K USD
です- Cerebrum DAO 1日内の価格変動率は -11.45%
です- 循環供給量は 17.44B USD です
MEXCで NEURON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な NEURON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cerebrum DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Cerebrum DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Cerebrum DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Cerebrum DAO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-11.45%
|30日
|$ 0
|+97.59%
|60日
|$ 0
|+188.02%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Cerebrum DAO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
-11.45%
-21.85%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Cerebrum DAO implements novel funding mechanisms designed to traverse the so-called "Valley of Death" in brain research. We utilize community-based funding throughout all stages of development, from the inception of research to the point where medications or diagnostic products are ready for clinical implementation. With 86 billion neurons in the human brain, each NEURON token represents a neuron in our brain and serves as the cognitive essence and neural blueprint within the Cerebrum DAO ecosystem. The NEURON tokens are earned by contributing work, data, IP, or funds to fuel the growth of Cerebrum DAO. The main goal for the creation of the NEURON token is to provide a truly decentralized governance model and sustainable growth of Cerebrum DAO’s network. That means creating an equally attractive network to contributors, entities, enterprises, service providers and the wider community. The NEURON token will be issued as a governance token. The NEURON token has four primary governance uses: - Voting on which IP projects receive funding from Cerebrum DAO - Voting on the terms under which each project can receive funds - Voting on key Cerebrum DAO governance matters (e.g. compensation policy, funding events, key strategic partnerships, governance board memberships, etc.) - Voting on Cerebrum DAO treasury management policies The NEURON token is initially deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet as an ERC-20 token. The choice of Ethereum Mainnet as our deployed chain is intentional. Leveraging Ethereum’s robust developer community, established ecosystem, and widespread adoption provide a solid foundation for the NEURON token’s initial phase
