CELLULA 価格(CELA)
CELLULA（CELA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0235268 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.46M USD です。CELA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な CELLULA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.00M USD
です- CELLULA 1日内の価格変動率は +1.05%
です- 循環供給量は 62.00M USD です
MEXCで CELA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CELA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の CELLULA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00024332 です。
過去30日間における CELLULA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0114687715 です。
過去60日間における CELLULA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における CELLULA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00024332
|+1.05%
|30日
|$ -0.0114687715
|-48.74%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
CELLULA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.03%
+1.05%
-11.80%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is Cellula? Cellula is pioneering a programmable incentive layer that is transforming asset issuance on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem by third party projects building out their digital asset tokenomics distribution. At the core of Cellula's innovation is its virtual Proof-of-Work (vPOW) consensus mechanism, which combines principles from Conway's Game of Life, Variable Rate GDAs Algorithm, and Game Theory. What Is the CELA Token? $CELA is central to the Cellula ecosystem, serving as a multifaceted asset that fuels BitLife and facilitates staking participation. The design of $CELA ensures that as the Cellula ecosystem expands, its utility value increases, aligning the interests of token holders, and the team. The utility of the $CELA token will be introduced in different stages of Cellula, including but not limited to the following functions: * Minting BitLife: BitMiners can spend a certain amount of $CELA to mint their 4x4 BitLife; only BitMiners can mint 4x4 BitLife. * Charging BitLife: Users who hold BitLife will need to use $CELA to charge in order to gain $esCELA. * Staking Rewards: Users can stake $CELA in the $CELA staking pool, BitMiners can stake to earn BitLife minting rights, BitAgent can stake to earn BitLife selling rights. Additionally, the Cellula team is exploring more ways to enhance the utility of $CELA, increasing its value and incentive for users.
