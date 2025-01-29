CeDeFiAi 価格(CDFI)
CeDeFiAi（CDFI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.082115 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CDFI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な CeDeFiAi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.77K USD
です- CeDeFiAi 1日内の価格変動率は -3.08%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CDFI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CDFI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の CeDeFiAi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00261758144505991 です。
過去30日間における CeDeFiAi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0137613326 です。
過去60日間における CeDeFiAi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0511578667 です。
過去90日間における CeDeFiAi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1378537018324194 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00261758144505991
|-3.08%
|30日
|$ +0.0137613326
|+16.76%
|60日
|$ -0.0511578667
|-62.30%
|90日
|$ -0.1378537018324194
|-62.66%
CeDeFiAi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.82%
-3.08%
-20.21%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
CeDeFiAi, abbreviated as CDFI.AI, is a revolutionary platform designed to address the fragmentation in the crypto markets. Its primary purpose is to streamline complex processes and enhance the efficiency of capital for crypto enthusiasts, making cryptocurrency management less daunting and more efficient. The platform functions as a unified interface that amalgamates diverse crypto financial products, simplifying the tracking and management of investment and trading opportunities. It's not limited to a single blockchain. Instead, it aggregates multiple blockchains, DApps, lending protocols, DEXes, centralized exchanges, and in the pipeline are NFT aggregators. CDFI.AI is in the process of integrating AI-support, an AI educational program, and AI-personalized recommendations. These tools are designed to facilitate smarter investment choices. Beyond merely tracking balances across both centralized and decentralized platforms, users can manage their assets efficiently, thanks to the platform’s inception by a crypto trader for traders and investors. The utility of the platform extends to its native token, CDFi. Users can stake the CDFI.AI token to access the platform's paid features. Upon staking, the token is locked for a designated period, possibly incurring a small usage fee. Token holders can also stake their tokens to enjoy shares from the platform's income pools, which are designed to motivate investors to HODL. Moreover, token holders can partake in platform decision-making, ensuring the ongoing evolution and integration within the platform. In conclusion, CeDeFiAi is more than just a platform; it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency management. By integrating multiple blockchains, exchanges, and financial products into a single interface, CDFI.AI is set to redefine how individuals and organizations manage their crypto assets.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CDFI を AUD に
A$0.131384
|1 CDFI を GBP に
￡0.065692
|1 CDFI を EUR に
€0.0788304
|1 CDFI を USD に
$0.082115
|1 CDFI を MYR に
RM0.36048485
|1 CDFI を TRY に
₺2.93725355
|1 CDFI を JPY に
¥12.7541018
|1 CDFI を RUB に
₽8.06944105
|1 CDFI を INR に
₹7.10705325
|1 CDFI を IDR に
Rp1,324.43529845
|1 CDFI を PHP に
₱4.795516
|1 CDFI を EGP に
￡E.4.122173
|1 CDFI を BRL に
R$0.4811939
|1 CDFI を CAD に
C$0.1182456
|1 CDFI を BDT に
৳9.968761
|1 CDFI を NGN に
₦127.50735085
|1 CDFI を UAH に
₴3.4504723
|1 CDFI を VES に
Bs4.680555
|1 CDFI を PKR に
Rs22.8788813
|1 CDFI を KZT に
₸42.3926899
|1 CDFI を THB に
฿2.77138125
|1 CDFI を TWD に
NT$2.6950143
|1 CDFI を CHF に
Fr0.0739035
|1 CDFI を HKD に
HK$0.63967585
|1 CDFI を MAD に
.د.م0.82115