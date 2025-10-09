Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) トケノミクス
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) 情報
Recognised by KPMG & HSBC as one of the top 10 fastest growing Emerging Giants in Asia, Artisse Interactive is a leader in utilizing disruptive AI and blockchain technologies to reshape traditional industries.
Artisse can deliver hyper realistic imagery at scale by combining leading generative AI technology, a global licensed talent pool and finished art services. Our consumer app is the world's first AI-driven photography app that allows users to create entirely new, personalized photos instantly. Since launched, it has been ranked as the top new photo app in 20 countries and featured in TechCrunch, Daily Mail, and Forbes.
Artisse offers business solutions across numerous sectors such as advertising, modeling, lifestyle, tourism, and intellectual property, focusing on leveraging image AI to bring a transformative edge to conventional practices in these industries. Artisse expands creative horizons, scales operations and delivers unique variations at scale for companies to connect meaningfully with their customers.
Artisse Gaming is our comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem with one of the largest portfolios in the industry, bringing technical, gaming, and marketing expertise to provide Web3 game development, publishing, distribution (via the Artisse Game Center), advisory, and metaverse services. We are the leading Web3 partner of choice for leading traditional game developers and the platform of choice to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Catheon Gaming (CATHEON) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CATHEON トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
CATHEON トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
CATHEON のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CATHEON トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。