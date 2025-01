Catchiliz ( CATCHI ) とは何か

CATCHI is a type of cryptocurrency created from an internet meme featuring a cat image and chili peppers, with the symbol 'CATCHI'. It was first released in 2024 and initially started as a joke. However, it quickly gained attention and became a part of the large cryptocurrency community. CATCHI is based on the open-source CHZchain platform and utilizes blockchain technology to execute transactions. One notable feature of CATCHI is its fast transaction speed and low transaction fees compared to many other cryptocurrencies. Although it began as a joke, CATCHI has become a part of the large cryptocurrency community and is used for various purposes such as social media tipping. By the beginning of 2024, CATCHI had become a popular investment asset, especially after receiving support from numerous celebrities and social media users. The value of CATCHI has experienced fluctuations but continues to attract the interest of investors and consumers.

